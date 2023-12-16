Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Down 11.8% in November

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAERW remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. 12,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,656. Bridger Aerospace Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

