Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

