Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Down 15.2% in November

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 10th will be given a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

