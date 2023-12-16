Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 183,517 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $86,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.1 %

BMY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. 44,147,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,195,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. The company has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

