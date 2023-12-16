Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CFO Angela M. Aman Sells 10,000 Shares

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.55. 5,172,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 92.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

