Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Brian T. Finnegan Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. 5,172,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 92.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.
About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.
