Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $926.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $881.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $540.91 and a 12-month high of $1,149.88. The firm has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.