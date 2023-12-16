Brokerages Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) PT at $26.67

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Nevro from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Nevro stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $782.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.95. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nevro by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Nevro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

