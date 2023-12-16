Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price at $35.50

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

AZEK stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.86. AZEK has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $38.71.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in AZEK by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

