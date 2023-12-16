Brokerages Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Target Price at $106.50

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CSFB lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.
Shares of WFG stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $91.44.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.11%.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
