Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

NYSE BIP opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 493.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,691,000 after purchasing an additional 618,631 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,509,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,507,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

