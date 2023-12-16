Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Holdings Lifted by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable accounts for approximately 2.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Renewable worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,899,000 after buying an additional 116,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,098,000 after buying an additional 1,314,667 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.7% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,402,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,156,000 after buying an additional 717,378 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,640,000 after buying an additional 88,743 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. 1,724,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.15. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

