Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of BCUCY stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $51.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.
About Brunello Cucinelli
Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.
