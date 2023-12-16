BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.4 %
BTBIF stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.90.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
