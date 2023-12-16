BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $410,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BTS Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after buying an additional 7,477,096 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after buying an additional 2,681,989 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT remained flat at $50.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,777 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

