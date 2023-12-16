BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,653,000 after purchasing an additional 849,214 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock remained flat at $41.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,408. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

