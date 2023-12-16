BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $870,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BTS Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,886,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,065. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

