BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,137 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

BTS Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.96. 41,655 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average of $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

