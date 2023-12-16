BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,098 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

BTS Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 340,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,262. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.