BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,905 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,905 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 38.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $59,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,125,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,087,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,507. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

