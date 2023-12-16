Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,179,100 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 1,618,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,791.0 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDWBF opened at $1.65 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

