Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,179,100 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 1,618,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,791.0 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDWBF opened at $1.65 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.