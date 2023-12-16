C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 20.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C3.ai news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.22. 15,138,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,670,527. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.61.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

