Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKDGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the November 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CVKD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. 44,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,598. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKDFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

