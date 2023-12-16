Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the November 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of CVKD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. 44,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,598. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CVKD Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVKD

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.