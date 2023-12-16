Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises about 3.5% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period.

SYLD stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 69,263 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3046 dividend. This is a positive change from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

