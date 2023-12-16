Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.80

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.80 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.61), with a volume of 8918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.67).

Cambridge Cognition Trading Up 10.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.88 million, a PE ratio of -490.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

