Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Scott Mchardy Sells 23,880 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$1,468,620.00.

Cameco Stock Down 3.0 %

CCO stock traded down C$1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,387. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of C$28.98 and a 1-year high of C$63.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$575.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.3217128 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

CCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.30.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

