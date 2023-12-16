Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.91.

Camping World Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CWH stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Camping World has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 2.68.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

