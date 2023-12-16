Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 38.0% in November

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the November 15th total of 418,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

