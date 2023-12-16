Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in IDEX by 76,485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IDEX by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,556,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,822,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.72.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. IDEX’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

