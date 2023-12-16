Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4,974.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 229,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 225,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $17,515,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

ROST stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.