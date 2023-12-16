Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $198.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.38. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $200.84. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Qualys’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $241,176.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $3,796,109. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

