Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.28.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $129.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

