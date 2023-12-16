Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $658.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $581.44 and a 200-day moving average of $557.54. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $661.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.