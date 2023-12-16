Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $659,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Marriott International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.4% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $221.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.31. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.37 and a 52-week high of $222.15.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

