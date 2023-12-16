Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NVS stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

