Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 41 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $425.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

