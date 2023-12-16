Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW opened at $307.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

