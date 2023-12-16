Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 233 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,567,000 after purchasing an additional 141,301 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.8% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 96,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 349.8% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

