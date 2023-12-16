Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 42 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $392.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $295.95 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

