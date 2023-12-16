Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 685 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 288.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ABG stock opened at $233.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.47 and a 1 year high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

