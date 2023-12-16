Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 958 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 208.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.33.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.