Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

