Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$9.75 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

