Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.84

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 67562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $300,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 679,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.