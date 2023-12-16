Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer May W. M. Wong Sells 300 Shares

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer May W. M. Wong sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.10, for a total transaction of C$11,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,774.90.

CPX stock traded down C$1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$37.17. 1,616,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,462. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.07. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$35.11 and a twelve month high of C$48.72.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 3.5799043 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.18.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

