Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at Desjardins

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.18.

Capital Power stock opened at C$37.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$35.11 and a 52 week high of C$48.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.5799043 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

