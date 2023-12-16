Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Gap Down to $23.68

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.68, but opened at $23.15. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 53,226 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSWC

Capital Southwest Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.