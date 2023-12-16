Capitol Family Office Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Capitol Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
