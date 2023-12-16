Capitol Family Office Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Capitol Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.