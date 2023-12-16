Capitol Family Office Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capitol Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 774.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 7.2% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.41. 8,883,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,644. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average of $146.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

