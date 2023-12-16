Capitol Family Office Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 3.2% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,018. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.93. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $508.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

